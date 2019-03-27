



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh need your help to solve a case.

A reward is being offered for information about a homicide last year.

Samuel Rhone was found dead in the Monongahela River near Point State Park last August. Police initially believed he drowned or died of suicide, however, the medical examiner later determined Rhone was killed.

Officials say that Rhone was stabbed in the neck.

“He was last seen August 18th with some of his friends in Monroeville,” said Pittsburgh Police Seargent James Glick. “We would really like to bring closure to his family and friends and find some information about Mr. Rhone, and what happened. Any information somebody would have about Mr. Rhone, please give Crime Stoppers a call.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers phone number is 412-255-8477. Information could be worth up to $1,000.