



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, producer of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, revealed the diverse featured music line-up, which includes free and open-to-the-public performances.

“Embarking on our 60th year, the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Art Festival continues to attract a broad range of entertainment from our own region and around the globe, all free and open to the public,” said Sarah Aziz, Director of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival and Festival Management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “We look back and celebrate six decades of top-notch talent, having shared our Festival stage with the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, The Phillip Glass Ensemble, Citizen Cope, and hundreds of others from everywhere in between. says Sarah Aziz, Director of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival and Festival Management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. I know our audiences will not be disappointed with the caliber and diversity of our Festival artists in 2019.”

This year’s featured lineup includes:

Friday June 7: India.Arie

Saturday June 8: Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

Sunday June 9: Nahko and Medicine For The People & The Teskey Brothers

Monday June 10: Members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Brass

Tuesday June 11: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Wednesday June 12: Kaia Kater

Thursday June 13: Lucius

Friday June 14: Tank and the Bangas + Too Many Zooz

Saturday June 15: Mandolin Orange

Sunday June 16: TO BE ANNOUNCED

The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. It is a 10-day celebration of the arts in downtown Pittsburgh and is free to attend and open to the public. Attracting nearly 500,000 visitors annually, the Festival begins on the first Friday in June and takes place at the confluence of Pittsburgh’s famed three rivers.