PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A member of a Pittsburgh gang has pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges.

Member of the Greenway Boys Killas (GBK), Jewell Hall of Wilkinsburg, pleaded guilty to three counts of drug distribution charges.

The 32-year-old was the target of a joint operation by the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Agency. According to officials, the agencies initiated a wiretap investigation, targeting the GBK street gang and drug trafficking.

Through the investigation that focused on the Greenway Projects in the cities West End, officials were able to determine that Hall conspired to distribute at least 280 grams of crack cocaine and at least 500 grams of powder cocaine. The wiretap investigation ran from November 2017 through June 2018, according to officials.

Hall will be sentenced in November.