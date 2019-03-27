Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Bureau of Police investigators seek the public’s help in identifying a suspected drive-by shooter.

On March 23, the driver of a navy blue Volkswagen Passat in a road rage incident pointed the gun at a woman and fired the three times. The woman was not shot, but did suffer cuts from broken glass. The incident took place on the East Ohio Street exit of Route 28.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2011-2014 navy blue Volkswagen Passat with a sunroof.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone One Detectives at (412) 323-7201.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s