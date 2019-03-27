



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Bureau of Police investigators seek the public’s help in identifying a suspected drive-by shooter.

BOLO ALERT: @PghPolice investigators seek the public’s help identifying a suspected drive-by shooter. pic.twitter.com/DF2nAOgqDY — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 28, 2019

On March 23, the driver of a navy blue Volkswagen Passat in a road rage incident pointed the gun at a woman and fired the three times. The woman was not shot, but did suffer cuts from broken glass. The incident took place on the East Ohio Street exit of Route 28.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2011-2014 navy blue Volkswagen Passat with a sunroof.

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone One Detectives at (412) 323-7201.