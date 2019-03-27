



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rollover crash involving a tractor trailer has prompted traffic restrictions on Interstate 79 in Robinson Township.

According to emergency officials, the rollover crash happened around 10:45 a.m. and involves three vehicles in the northbound lanes near the S-bend at mile post 63.5.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area.

Multi vehicle crash on I-79 northbound at Mile Post: 63.5. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 27, 2019

Debris covered the highway.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

