



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Treasurer John K. Weinstein announced today an extension of the tax discount period until Monday, April 1. The office will also have extended hours that day until 7:30 p.m. in order to accommodate taxpayers.

“Since the tax deadline March 31 falls on a Sunday, I am extending the discount date to Monday April 1,” Weinstein said. “This will allow more people time to take advantage of the 2% discount and save money.”

Taxpayers may also use other methods to pay their county property taxes including paying in person during regular business hours or paying by mail with the provided envelope. The envelope must be postmarked on or before April 1 in order to receive the 2% discount.