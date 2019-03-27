



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two women have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for a series of bank robberies in 2018.

Jasmine Parrish, 29 years-old, and Donna Poremski, 43 years-old, have each been charged with five counts in connection to bank robberies stretching from January through November 2018.

RELATED STORY: Grandmother, 2nd Woman Arrested In String Of Bank Robberies

According to the indictment, Parrish and Poremski robbed four different PNC Bank locations in West Mifflin and McCandless.

The women wore disguises and showed a handgun before forcing the employees into the bank vault.

Parrish allegedly worked at one of the banks prior to the robberies. Officials say she waited in a car while another person attempted to rob the bank.

Authorities say a total of $97,004 was taken from the West Mifflin, McCandless and Penn Hill PNC banks during the robberies.