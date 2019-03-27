  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, West Virginia

SALT ROCK, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man is facing animal cruelty charges after investigators found two dead pigs and poor living conditions at his home.

News outlets report 66-year-old Christopher Bowles of Salt Rock was charged in Cabell County Magistrate Court with 26 misdemeanor counts and two felony counts of animal cruelty.

Humane officers found the dead pigs last week after responding to a complaint about a foul odor. The officers also found a malnourished cow, 13 dogs, seven pigs, four goats and a lamb.

Bowles was being held on $28,000 bond Tuesday in the Western Regional Jail. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

