Community College, Education, Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents will soon be able to go to community and technical colleges for free.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed a bill authorizing tuition grants to residents who are at least 18-years-old and have completed a secondary program.

Grantees would have to pass a drug test each semester, maintain a 2.0 grade-point average, take at least six credit hours per semester and perform at least eight hours of community service.

Recipients would have to repay grants if they don’t live in West Virginia for two years after getting their degree. Grants would be limited to courses of study that “satisfy a workforce need as determined by the Department of Commerce.”

At least 17 other states offer similar programs.

The measure goes into effect June 5.

