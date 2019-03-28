



(CNN) — “The Big Bang Theory” has made television history.

The CBS show began shooting its 276th episode this week, making it the longest-running multi-camera sitcom. The show surpassed “Cheers,” which made 275 episodes.

The longest running live-action sitcom in TV history is “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” which shot 435 episodes between 1952 and 1966.

“The Big Bang Theory,” currently in its 12th and final season, first debuted in 2007. It follows the lives of a group of sci-fi loving friends, played by Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik.

Cuoco took to Instagram to celebrate the show’s milestone with a picture of the cast in front of a massive cake.

“The Big Bang Theory” has earned 52 Emmy nominations and numerous awards over the years.

