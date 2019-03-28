



CRAFTON (KDKA) – Locking your car doors after exiting your vehicle is always smart advice.

Especially this week in Crafton where thieves targeted cars parked on some main streets in the middle of the borough.

Crafton Police posted a crime watch alert on their Facebook page after this surveillance footage was captured from a resident on South Emily Street. The car thefts happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and this car wasn’t the only one targeted.

Crafton resident Genevieve Senovich told KDKA news, “And at night, I wouldn’t leave my car parked on the side of the road here.”

Crafton Police Department took a report of multiple vehicles being entered, and in all but one case, the residents reported they left their vehicles unlocked.

Genevieve Senovich walks with her two little boys and says it’s one of the things she loves about Crafton but worries the main streets are like a thoroughfare.

“It’s a beautiful neighborhood, it’s a walking neighborhood and we love living here, we feel safe here but you get so much traffic that comes from the East Carnegie area,” Senovich said.

Items were stolen from nearly every car hit from loose change to purses to electronic devices.

The areas also targeted were North and South Grandview Avenues.

Police say the surveillance video shows a white male wearing a jacket, dark-colored top, dark pants, carrying a backpack and flashlight.

Given the thefts, the mom of two would like to see even more police presence and for a neighborhood watch to come together.

Senovich added, “We’re a very close knit neighborhood everyone in this vicinity, kind of knows one another. At one point we had like a neighborhood watch group kind of a thing going but nothing formal, it would be nice to see that.”

Police say with the weather turning more spring like it’s time to remember to lock your doors and windows as well and your valuables shouldn’t be in your car.