



INDIANA, PA (KDKA) — A man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Indiana County on Tuesday evening.

Center Township resident John Robert Davidson, 25, was driving on McIntyre Road in Young Township when he crossed the yellow line, went off the road and hit a tree on Tuesday around 8:05 p.m, according to the Indiana County Coroner’s report.

Davidson was “entrapped and had to be extricated by firefighters” after the crash, the report says.

The coroner concluded Davidson died from blunt force trauma due to the accident. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

