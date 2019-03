PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — GE is looking for the quintessential Great American Grandma and a local woman has made the cut.

Andrea Florentine lives in Gibsonia.

She has six grandchildren, she’s a beekeeper, loves to garden and hike and does yoga.

She’s competing against nine other grandmas to win $50,000, five new GE appliances and a part-time job with GE.

To watch Andrea’s video and for more information on the contest visit: www.greatamericangrandma.com