PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The father of the suspect accused in the shooting death of a New Kensington police office has been re-arrested.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Baucum Jr. was arrested Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood section.

(Source: Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office)

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office tells KDKA that Baucum was arrested on charges of witness intimidation related to his son’s case.

Baucum was acquitted last June on charges of strangulation and witness intimidation for allegedly trying to choke his girlfriend in November 2017.

Baucum is the father of Rahmael Sal Holt, who is charged in the death of New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw in 2017.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

