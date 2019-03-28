Filed Under:Homestead, Homestead News, Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Shooting

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – At least two people have been shot in Homestead.

Police and emergency responders were called between 12th and 13th Avenue for reports of several people suffering gunshot wounds.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say the call came in shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers from Duquesne, West Mifflin, Homestead, Munhall and Allegheny County Police Department are at the scene, surrounding a home.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports from the scene that two people were shot and one victim had a very weak pulse as emergency responders rendered aid.

The identity of those hurt or the severity of the injuries has not yet been released.

