LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Emergency responders in Leechburg were called to the scene of an accident where a car overturned.

According to a post on Facebook, the Allegheny Township Fire Company responded to an overturned car Thursday evening. The accident happened on Crain Road in Leechburg just before 7 p.m.

Officials say in the Facebook post that a telephone was sheared during the accident when the vehicle struck the utility pole.

Emergency responders were on the scene of the accident for approximately an hour.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured during the accident.