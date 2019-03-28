



MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Pennsylvania American Water says repairs are now complete to two water main breaks in Mount Lebanon and service is returning to customers.

Crews worked around-the-clock along Cochran Road to make repairs, even after running into some problems Wednesday.

According to Penn American Water officials, a six-inch line and a 16-inch line broke. One of them was located at Royce and Cochran, and the other at Lebanon and Cochran.

Traffic was expected to be down to a single lane through the Thursday morning rush.

And, after being closed yesterday, Mount Lebanon High School is open on its normal schedule today.

High School back in session today as normal. Water service has been restored. Thursday, March 28, 2019.@mtlhsprincipal — MtLebanon SD (@MTLSD) March 28, 2019

