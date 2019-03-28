  • KDKA TVOn Air

Allegheny County, Cochran Road, Local News, Mount Lebanon, Mount Lebanon High School, Water Main Break


MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Pennsylvania American Water says repairs are now complete to two water main breaks in Mount Lebanon and service is returning to customers.

Crews worked around-the-clock along Cochran Road to make repairs, even after running into some problems Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Penn American Water officials, a six-inch line and a 16-inch line broke. One of them was located at Royce and Cochran, and the other at Lebanon and Cochran.

Traffic was expected to be down to a single lane through the Thursday morning rush.

And, after being closed yesterday, Mount Lebanon High School is open on its normal schedule today.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

