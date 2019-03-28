



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain chances are set to return today.

In fact, rain is arriving a little early, showing up on radar before noon in places like Beaver and Lawrence counties. While rain totals today will be modest, with less than a tenth of an inch falling region wide, rain chances will only go up from here over the next few days.

The best chance for rain today will be along I-80 and north of there. Rain showers are only expected to be scattered to isolated with the best chance for rain happening from Butler County to the north. Rain totals will be unimpressive, with maybe a tenth of an inch of rain in some spots along I-80. Highs today should be in the 60s.

Rain chances will pick up overnight tonight with everyone seeing some rain on Friday morning. Light to moderate rain will continue throughout the day on Friday. Rain will not be continuous.

There will be long breaks with dry but damp conditions. The rain chance though will be there all day long and we should see about a fifth of an inch of rain through the day. While probably not as warm as Thursday, highs just above 60 degrees are expected on Friday.

Saturday will see the best chance for rain over the next seven days. Scattered and widespread rain is expected to start the day. Widespread rain will move in for the afternoon. At this point, a weak thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected.

Highs on Saturday should just top 60 degrees.

