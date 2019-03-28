



ENOLA, Pa. (KDKA) – Police need your help with locating a woman who was struck by a vehicle in 2018.

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department posted online that they are working to identify a woman that was struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg, Pa. in October 2018.

Police say that they have been in contact with the woman who claims her name is Wilma Chambers or Debra Wilma Chambers. She provided officers with two separate birthdates that would make her 74 or 76-years-old, but she told investigators she is 69-years-old.

The woman claims that she is from Waco, Texas, but investigators have been unable to locate any relatives. The woman is unable to produce any form of identification or a social security number, according to police.

Police even went as far as scanning her fingerprints, but have been unsuccessful.

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department is seeking to locate family or friends to ensure that the woman receives proper care.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Denelle Owen at 717-732-3633.