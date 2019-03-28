  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    02:37 AMExtra
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:President Donald Trump, Special Olympics


(CBS NEWS) – President Trump said Thursday he is reversing his administration’s proposal to eliminate federal funding for the Special Olympics after days of fierce backlash by lawmakers and the public.

“The Special Olympics will be funded,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a rally in Michigan. “I just told my people, I want to fund the Special Olympics, and I’ve just authorized a funding of the Special Olympics.”

The president doesn’t have the power to authorize funding for the Special Olympics, since spending levels are set by Congress. But the recent White House budget proposal had requested cuts to the program.

For more on this story, visit CBS News.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s