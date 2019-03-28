



(CBS NEWS) – President Trump said Thursday he is reversing his administration’s proposal to eliminate federal funding for the Special Olympics after days of fierce backlash by lawmakers and the public.

“The Special Olympics will be funded,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a rally in Michigan. “I just told my people, I want to fund the Special Olympics, and I’ve just authorized a funding of the Special Olympics.”

The president doesn’t have the power to authorize funding for the Special Olympics, since spending levels are set by Congress. But the recent White House budget proposal had requested cuts to the program.

For more on this story, visit CBS News.