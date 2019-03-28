  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a driver who shot at another car on Route 28 in an apparent fit of road rage over the weekend.

A driver fired a gun three times at a woman driving near East Ohio Street on Route 28 last Saturday evening, Pittsburgh Police say. The woman was not shot but did suffer cuts from broken glass.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2011-2014 navy blue Volkswagen Passat with a sunroof.

(Image provided)

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity or whereabouts is being asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7201.

