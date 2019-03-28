



SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was killed in an early morning duplex fire in Fayette County.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Greater Point Marion Road in Springhill Township.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Fire officials say the victim is a woman, but have not yet released her name. They believe she tried to get out of the home, but was overcome by smoke. Her body was found just outside.

The victim lived in the home alone, and is believed to be in her 70s.

The fire chief confirms a woman was killed in this house fire on Greater Point Marion Road in Springhill Twp., Fayette County. There are still some hot spots. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/rWybnggRJe — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 28, 2019

Officials say she lived on the first floor of the duplex, the fire caused the second floor of the building to collapse.

The neighboring home was evacuated, but no one there was injured.

Crews blocked off Greater Point Marion Road. They have not said when it will reopen.

BREAKING NEWS: 911 confirms the coroner has been called to a house fire in Springhill Twp., Fayette County. Crews have blocked the bottom of Greater Point Marion Road so this is what we can see right now. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/rJKNo22KbU — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) March 28, 2019

Several different fire departments from around the area also responded to the scene.

The duplex was completely destroyed.

The fire marshal has been brought in to investigate what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.