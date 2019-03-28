  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Fatal Fire, Fayette County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Springhill Township


SPRINGHILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was killed in an early morning duplex fire in Fayette County.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Greater Point Marion Road in Springhill Township.

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Fire officials say the victim is a woman, but have not yet released her name. They believe she tried to get out of the home, but was overcome by smoke. Her body was found just outside.

The victim lived in the home alone, and is believed to be in her 70s.

Officials say she lived on the first floor of the duplex, the fire caused the second floor of the building to collapse.

The neighboring home was evacuated, but no one there was injured.

Crews blocked off Greater Point Marion Road. They have not said when it will reopen.

Several different fire departments from around the area also responded to the scene.

The duplex was completely destroyed.

The fire marshal has been brought in to investigate what caused the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s