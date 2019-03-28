  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman from West Virginia was stopped by TSA agents at Pittsburgh International Airport after they found a loaded handgun in her possession.

According to Transportation Security Administration officials, the Maidsville woman was found to have a 9mm handgun in her backpack.

Officials say the gun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

(Source: Transportation Security Administration)

Allegheny County Police were called, and detained the woman for questioning.

It’s the seventh weapon stopped at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint this year. TSA agents found 34 firearms in 2018.

Officials say anyone who is found with a weapon at an airport security checkpoint could face criminal charges.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

