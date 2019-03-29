  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a school bus crash in the city’s Beltzhoover section.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at Beltzhoover Avenue and Charles Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Officials say at least 20 students ere on the bus at the time of the crash.

The car involved in the crash was heavily damaged. It struck the side of the bus.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

