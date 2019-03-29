



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a school bus crash in the city’s Beltzhoover section.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at Beltzhoover Avenue and Charles Street.

Officials say at least 20 students ere on the bus at the time of the crash.

Accident on Beltzhoover Ave and Charles St—stay with @KDKA for updates. pic.twitter.com/tqZz5DLMbZ — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 29, 2019

The car involved in the crash was heavily damaged. It struck the side of the bus.

No injuries were reported.

