SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — State police in Butler County are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping a woman from a campground.

According to state police, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 52-year-old John O’Leary of Munhall.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Investigators say O’Leary allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint from the Slippery Rock Campground in Worth Township. He’s also accused of threatening to kill her.

She was able to escape from him.

State police say O’Leary was last seen driving a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra with the Pennsylvania license plate JXJ-5280.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 immediately.

