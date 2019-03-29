



SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — State police in Butler County are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping a woman from a campground.

According to state police, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 52-year-old John O’Leary of Munhall.

Investigators say O’Leary allegedly kidnapped a woman at gunpoint from the Slippery Rock Campground in Worth Township. He’s also accused of threatening to kill her.

She was able to escape from him.

WANTED: If seen contact 911. pic.twitter.com/4iYVigVlAf — Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) March 29, 2019

State police say O’Leary was last seen driving a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra with the Pennsylvania license plate JXJ-5280.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 immediately.