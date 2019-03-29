



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the clock ticking until the special election on Tuesday, April 2, campaign volunteers at both the Raja and Iovino headquarters were gearing up for the last weekend push.

“[We’re] feeling great. We’re feeling the momentum is very solidly our way,” Republican nominee D. Raja said.

This doesn’t mean the opposition feels differently.

“We feel good. We have a really robust field organization, an army that we are about to send out into the field,” said Democratic nominee Pam Iovino.

That field includes a huge part of Allegheny County from the Quaker Valley to the western suburbs to the South Hills into Peters Township.

For both campaigns, it’s about reminding voters that this Tuesday is election day and winning the turnout battle.

“That’s entirely what this weekend is about — GOTV — get out the vote,” said Iovino. “It’s a special election, and it all boils down to that.”

The same sentiment is prevalent for the Raja campaign.

“The key is turnout,” added Raja. “Whoever gets the turnout is going to win. But that said, it’s also the message, and this district is about jobs.”

Raja, the Republican in a district that usually but not always votes Republican, thinks his message is getting through to voters.

But both candidates take issue with the negative attacks by the other.

Democrat Iovino says Raja’s attempt to portray her as a radical liberal is a lie, citing her appointment by President Bush to be Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

“President George W. Bush would not have and did not nominate an extremist to be in his administration,” said Iovino. “He hired a committed, capable, competent public servant which is exactly what I would be if I get sent to Harrisburg.”

Raja says Iovino’s biggest lie about him is that he voted against Buy American provisions as a township commissioner.

“I did not. I wasn’t even at the meeting,” said Raja.

Both parties agree that Moon Township, Bethel Park and Mount Lebanon will be crucial in the path to victory. Those are the biggest communities in the district, so that’s where the most votes are.

There have been no independent polling in the district, but both candidates think they are winning.

As both candidates stated, it will all come down to who votes on Tuesday.

