PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash in the section of the Parkway called the Bathtub caused heavy traffic back-ups for the Friday morning commute.

According to emergency officials, at least seven vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash that was reported just before 8 a.m.

Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

But traffic backed up heavily in the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this story.

