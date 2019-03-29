



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash in the section of the Parkway called the Bathtub caused heavy traffic back-ups for the Friday morning commute.

According to emergency officials, at least seven vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash that was reported just before 8 a.m.

Traffic alert in the Bathtub area of the Parkway—there is a multi-vehicle accident blocking the left lane. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6sSVZiBBgO — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 29, 2019

Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries.

But traffic backed up heavily in the area.

Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 70.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) March 29, 2019

