



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break has forced crews to close down a road in Collier Township.

The break happened early Friday morning at Dorrington and Hilltop Roads.

These pictures are of Dorrington Road in Collier Twp. @dankfloydKDKA is on scene and says the road is closed near Hilltop Road after a water main break. pic.twitter.com/vdKpl7xR7B — Heather Abraham (@KDKAHeather) March 29, 2019

Debris was strewn over the roadway and barriers have been put up in the area.

Dorrington Road has been closed down between Hilltop Road and Noblestown Road Ext.

Collier: Dorrington Road is closed between Hilltop Road and the Fort Pitt area due to a water main break. Utility has been notified. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 29, 2019

Officials are asking drivers to avoid that area.

Earlier water main break and new information coming through my traffic system—there are road closures in Collier Township…avoid these areas. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CigujkoFxa — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 29, 2019

They have not yet said how long repairs and cleanup will take.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.