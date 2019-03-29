  • KDKA TVOn Air

Allegheny County, Collier Township


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break has forced crews to close down a road in Collier Township.

The break happened early Friday morning at Dorrington and Hilltop Roads.

Debris was strewn over the roadway and barriers have been put up in the area.

Dorrington Road has been closed down between Hilltop Road and Noblestown Road Ext.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid that area.

They have not yet said how long repairs and cleanup will take.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

