HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police say it was likely a dispute over parking that led to a deadly shooting in Homestead.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Calvin Walker of West Mifflin. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A 40-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, which happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday along Oak Way.

He was also taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

According to Allegheny County Police, the two men were together when they were shot.

Investigators say the pair were likely shot over a parking dispute.

(Source: Allegheny County Police)

Police say they have arrested 42-year-old Neil Chandler in connection with the shooting. He was taken into custody following a standoff.

He is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other firearms violations. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

