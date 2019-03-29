JEANNETTE (KDKA) — A large police presence responded to a home in Westmoreland County early this morning and one person has been hospitalized.

According to emergency officials, it all started just before 4 a.m. along South 5th Street in Jeannette.

They say one person was rushed to the hospital; however, that person’s condition is not being released.

There are initial reports it may have been an early morning home invasion, but police are not releasing many details at this time.

Investigators were inside the home for several hours investigating this morning.

