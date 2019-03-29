  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– One injured Penguins defenseman could be making his return to the ice Friday night.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan tabbed Olli Maatta as a game-time decision for the matchup against the Nashville Predators. Maatta has spent the entire week with his teammates as a full-contact participant in practice.

The Friday morning skate was optional for the Pens, as Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz all elected to take the morning off. Injured Penguins Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Chad Ruhwedel all skated on their own before practice this morning.

“A little clip of Malkin working out early. Letang and Ruhwedel also out there:”

The Penguins battle the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena Friday at 7:00 p.m.

