IRWIN (KDKA) — A school district in Westmoreland County was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon.

The Norwin School District sent a letter to families saying all schools were placed on a modified lockdown procedure due to “criminal activity in the community that police are investigating.”

Because of the lockdown, dismissal was being delayed for all schools.

The school district said around 3:30 p.m. that the North Huntingdon Township Police Department gave the school district the all-clear to dismiss students.

All after-school activities are canceled for the evening.

According to emergency dispatchers, police and firefighters were sent to the 500 block of Greene Street in Irwin.

Further details have not yet been released.

