By Ralph Iannotti
CHURCHILL (KDKA) — There was a backup of traffic on the Parkway East inbound in Churchill on Friday evening after a driver crashed his car into a guardrail near the Churchill on-ramp, not far from the Churchill Police Station.

The man driving the car was taken into custody in connection with an earlier road rage incident Friday evening.

Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton told KDKA News that the incident began on Universal Road in Penn Hills when the driver of the car allegedly pointed a gun at another motorist. What prompted the incident was not immediately clear. The motorist immediately called 911, and it just so happened, a Penn Hills Police car was in the area and spotted the suspect vehicle.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Burton said a low speed pursuit began. The driver refused to stop, drove to Monroeville, then got onto the Parkway inbound. He swerved, then crashed into the guardrail.

Burton said the accident may have resulted from the driver attempting to get rid of the weapon.

Police searched the car and failed to locate a gun. They also searched a hillside near the crash site with no success.

The search for a gun is expected to continue on Saturday.

