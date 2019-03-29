



RENFREW, Pa. (KDKA) — The highly-contagious Parvovirus has forced the Butler County Humane Society to shut down operations for the next week.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, one of their dogs, named Charlie, has tested positive for parvo.

The shelter says on their Facebook page: “Parvo is an unfortunate reality in sheltering, and every shelter faces it from time to time. Please know that we have taken immediate action to try and prevent further outbreaks from occurring.”

According to the Butler Eagle, the dog was one of several animals rescued in January from a home in Prospect.

The shelter will not be accepting any animals or doing any adoptions until next Friday, April 5, at the earliest.

They say they will keep the community updated on their status through their Facebook page.