PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

The Summit. | Photo: Amy M. /Yelp

1. Butcher And The Rye

Photo: deniece/Yelp

Topping the list is Butcher and the Rye. Located at 212 Sixth St. in Central Business District, the butcher, cocktail bar and New American spot is the highest rated cocktail bar in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 860 reviews on Yelp.

2. Muddy Waters Oyster Bar

Photo: camellia B./Yelp

Next up is East Liberty’s Muddy Waters Oyster Bar, situated at 130 S. Highland Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Cajun/Creole spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Summit

Photo: ryan b./Yelp

Mount Washington’s The Summit, located at 200 Shiloh St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews.

4. Acacia

Photo: nina p./Yelp

Acacia, a cocktail bar in Southside Flats, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 141 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2108 E. Carson St. to see for yourself.

