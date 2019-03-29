



— Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Italian restaurants around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Alla Famiglia

Topping the list is Alla Famiglia. Located at 804 E. Warrington Ave. in Allentown, the Italian spot is the highest rated high-end Italian restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp.

Start out with the Antipasti Misto, a combination of imported meats and cheeses, honey and fig preserves, or the Waygu Carpaccio, with shallots, lemon, sea salt, black truffles and red cow reggiano. Italian specialties include Seafood Diavola, featuring South African lobster tail, day boat scallops, black tiger shrimp, mussels, crab and clams, simmered in a spicy plum tomato sauce.

2. Spork

Next up is Bloomfield’s Spork, situated at 5430 Penn Ave. With four stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Italian spot, serving tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The chef-owned restaurant offers small plates, such as cider pork cheeks with polenta, tempura apple, spiced pistachio and crispy pancetta, and sweet potato gnocchi with house-cured bacon and reggiano fondue. On the larger side, you’ll find buffalo tenderloin with roasted baby carrots, duck fat potatoes, tobacco onions, crispy quinoa and cognac cream sauce. The ever-evolving menu features locally-sourced ingredients.

3. Senti Restaurant

Lower Lawrenceville’s Senti Restaurant, located at 3473 Butler St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar, Italian and modern European spot four stars out of 109 reviews.

The menu offers starters, salads, paninis, pastas, seafood dishes and more. Start with the carrot salad, featuring baby carrots in chili oil with caramelized ricotta, pomegranate seeds, parsley and carrot ginger foam. Italian specialties include Lasagna alla Veneta, with beef ragu and bechamel. All paninis and entrees are served with a choice of soup or salad.

4. Talia

Talia, a bar, Italian and traditional American spot in Central Business District, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 89 Yelp reviews. Head over to 425 Sixth Ave., to see for yourself.

The menu offers salads, small plates, pizzas and larger entrees. Try the rotisserie half chicken with lemon pan jus and roasted fingerling potatoes. Specialty cocktails include the Thymes New Roman made with Hendrick’s, cranberry, thyme and sweet vermouth.

