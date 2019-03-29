



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Paul Becker isn’t sifting through flour, he’s sifting through evidence.

The Pittsburgh Police officer works in the forensics department and handles everything from robberies to homicides to burglaries from 3-11pm, but once he’s done he trades his police badge for his baking apron and heads to Madison Avenue Cakes, where he works with his wife Nancy.

“I’ve never worked a day in my life because I’ve had too much fun to call it work,” Becker said. “It all started back in 2007 when I was laid off from my job as an architectural designer.”

What seemed to be a setback became an opportunity for his wife.

“I needed a baker,” she said.

Paul took the opportunity to work with his wife and pick up a new skill.

“I said I could do it during my time off and I’m still doing it,” added Paul.

In the time since, Paul has baked many cakes, including a full-size leg lamp from A Christmas Story. He says that focus is what he needs when it comes to both jobs, not to mention accuracy and precision.

“I enjoy doing both of them,” he said. “The duality of them makes it interesting. I get to deal with people on the worst day of their life and then on their best days.”

Life as a police officer can be a stressful one, for Paul, baking is a way to unwind after a long day solving crimes.

“I’m usually here on weekends until at least two in the morning,” he said. “It’s just me here. It’s very cathartic to just be myself and focus on what I’m doing.”

Of course, there are disagreements in the kitchen, but this is no deterrent for the Beckers.

“I get to work with my wife and my best friend,” Paul said. “That is wonderful.”

“It’s a nice mix of the two worlds,” Nancy added. “It’s been a great adventure.”