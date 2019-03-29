  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    01:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Best Of, Bombay Arepa Grill, Cilantro & Ajo, Eat, Eat See Play, Hoodline, Pabellon


PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking for a tasty Venezuelan meal near you?

For use with Hoodline article only

Photo: Pabellon/Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Cilantro & Ajo

For use with Hoodline article only

photo: Kayla f./yelp

Topping the list is Cilantro & Ajo. Located at 901 E. Carson St. in Southside Flats, the Venezuelan spot, which offers empanadas and more, is the highest rated Venezuelan restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pabellon

For use with Hoodline article only

Photo: Pabellon/Yelp

Next up is Banksville’s Pabellon, situated at 2957 Banksville Road With 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and Venezuelan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bombay Arepa Grill

For use with Hoodline article only

Photo: megan m./Yelp

Central Business District’s Bombay Arepa Grill, located at 411 Cherry Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan and Indian spot, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s