



— Looking for a tasty Venezuelan meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Venezuelan spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Cilantro & Ajo

Topping the list is Cilantro & Ajo. Located at 901 E. Carson St. in Southside Flats, the Venezuelan spot, which offers empanadas and more, is the highest rated Venezuelan restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pabellon

Next up is Banksville’s Pabellon, situated at 2957 Banksville Road With 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican and Venezuelan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bombay Arepa Grill

Central Business District’s Bombay Arepa Grill, located at 411 Cherry Way, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Venezuelan and Indian spot, which offers tacos and more, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.

