TRAFFORD (KDKA) — A man is behind bars after allegedly putting his 13-year-old daughter in a chokehold.

Daniel McGill was led away from Trafford Police headquarters overnight.

Police arrested him after being called to a home on Adrian Avenue late Thursday night.

McGill is accused of alleged coming home intoxicated and threatening the girl’s life before putting her in a chokehold.

The girl was taken to Forbes Hospital to be treated.

