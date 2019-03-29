TORRANCE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple is now facing charges after police say they found two dogs living in deplorable conditions in an RV.

According to the criminal complaint, David and Lori Gallbreath is facing charges under the state’s Anti-Cruelty Law.

The dogs were found in January after the All But Furgotten animal rescue got a call the animals had been left in the RV on New Quarry Road in Torrance, and they were “barking frantically.”

The caller told the shelter the owners of the animals were taken away by a constable.

Police say they found the pit bull mix and Chihuahua locked in cages in the RV, which had no heat, no electricity, no running water and no means of sewage disposal. It was just 27 degrees inside.

The dogs had no access to food or water, and a bowl of water was found frozen outside.

The criminal complaint says the outside was cluttered debris; and inside, there was so much trash, the floor wasn’t visible.

Police say they couldn’t find the Chihuahua’s crate at first, because it was covered by trash bags. Both cages were covered in urine and feces.

The pit bull was covered in filth, and the Chihuahua was emaciated, had patches of missing fur and smelled of an “offensive odor.”

The animals were seized, and now police have filed charges in the case.

