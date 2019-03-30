



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the Bethel Park Emergency Management Facebook page, the southern portion of Bethel Park near Clifton Road and Route 88 is experiencing electrical issues. These power surges are causing electrical equipment to become damaged as well as creating burning odors.

BPEM recommends calling the Bethel Park Police or Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company for assistance in the case of burning odors or sparking.