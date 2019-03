FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) – A body has been reportedly found in the Allegheny River near an area yacht club.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed that emergency responders are on the scene at the Fox Chapel Yacht Club.

Police were responded to the club that is situated alongside the river at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Authorities are investigating.

This story is developing. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details