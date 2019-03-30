PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was shot at least one time in the Arlington neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Officials say police officers responded to reports of a shooting in a building located on the 3000-block of Cordell Place.

Police found a 41-year-old male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound at approximately 2:45 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators have yet to release any information on who shot the man.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details