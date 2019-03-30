  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Arlington, Cordell Place, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was shot at least one time in the Arlington neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Officials say police officers responded to reports of a shooting in a building located on the 3000-block of Cordell Place.

Police found a 41-year-old male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound at approximately 2:45 a.m.

The man was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators have yet to release any information on who shot the man.

