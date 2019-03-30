



Thor

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Thor was brought to us after a Good Samaritan found him living outside and took him to a local veterinarian. This friendly boy is FIV-positive which means that he has a slightly weaker immune system than other cats, but that doesn’t stop him from living a normal life! With regular visits to the vet, Thor can be a perfectly happy and healthy boy. If you think Thor could be your match, come and meet him at Animal Friends!

To find out more about how to adopt Thor, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Carmen & Kelli

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 2/2019 Carmen is approx. 6-7 years of age. She had a few teeth extracted, but is otherwise very healthy. Due to an old injury she has a slight limp. She uses pet steps to get into bed with her foster mom. She loves being petted, but is not a lap cat unless she is in the mood. Once she has had enough, she goes off on her own. She prefers to be the only pet unless, of course, it is a stuffed animal! She is very afraid of other cats. She hisses at them and then hides under the bed. Let us know if you would like to meet her as she is currently in a foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Carmen, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Kelli is a 3-year-old Rotti mix who is good with children and other dogs. She is a very sweet girl and a good walker — she doesn’t pull and walks nicely on her leash!

Kelli is affectionate and likes to have her ears rubbed. She has been with us only a little while, but with her sweet personality is quickly winning over the hearts of our volunteers and staff!

Check out her video by clicking here!

To find out more about how to adopt Kelli, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

