



(CNN) — Spring is officially here, and with it come the beautiful flowers and longer days to enjoy the sunshine. On the flip side, this means the start of pollen season and the yellow mess it leaves behind.

Officials in LaGrange, Georgia, flew a helicopter over trees in the West Point Wildlife Management Area, stirring up yellow clouds of pollen.

“Pollen anyone?” they posted on Facebook. “Check out the pollen wave stirred up by a prescribed burn helicopter at West Point WMA.”

The current allergy report for the area shows pollen is listed “high” and it will remain that way through the weekend.

“It was likely even higher a couple of days ago, because rain does bring down the number,” said CNN Senior Meteorologist Dave Hennen. “There is no rain in the forecast until Sunday, so it will likely remain at that high or even higher level until Monday.”

Georgia isn’t the only area affected; neighboring state South Carolina is also feeling the wrath of the pollen. A puddle of water on the campus of the University of South Carolina looks like a work of art as the yellow sheen of pollen swirls around the water.

“What’s allergy season like in SC?” tweeted Kelly Evans. “We literally have puddles of pollen.”

Pollen coats cars in a yellow dust that not even a good car wash can fix, because an hour later it will be covered again.

“I just need the unlimited washes until this pollen can relax,” one person posted on Twitter. “I’m at the car wash every day.”

“When ‘pine pollen’ is a car color!” posted Renee Chou, CNN affiliate WRAL reporter.

Allergy sufferers better stock up on remedies now, because pollen season is just beginning. On Thursday, 29% of the country is under a forecast of medium to high allergy and pollen levels, according to Pollen.com.

