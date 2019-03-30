  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds gathered today to climb 36 floors of stairs at the JLL Center to support the American Lung Association.

Among the participants were Pittsburgh firefighters wearing their full gear.

“The fact that the American Lung Association is out here promoting education and awareness to make sure we can keep healthy lungs is what it’s all about,” said Chief Tim Solobay of the Canonsburg Fire Department.

Firefighters are at an increased risk for lung disease due to their frequent exposure to gas.

The money raised from the event funds lung disease research and education.

