  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    3:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMFriends
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Endangered Person, Local TV, Missing Child, Missing Person, Odessa Bowes, Victoria Foutz, Williamsport


WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are searching for a missing mother and daughter from Pennsylvania.

In a statement to the media, state police said that Victoria Foutz and her six-year-old daughter Odessa Bowers are missing.

Officials say the two were last ween in the Williamsport, Pa. area around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Photo Credit: (Pennsylvania State Police)

26-year-old Foutz is a 5-foot 10-inch tall white female who has brown shoulder-length hair.

Bowers is approximately 4-feet tall and has long blong hair with blue eyes.

The two were last driving a burgundy and gray 2003 Suburu Outback with Pennsylvania license plate JXJ-9380.

State officials say they may be at “special risk of harm or injury.”

Anyone with information is asked to call state police by calling 911 or 814-486-3321.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s