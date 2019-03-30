WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are searching for a missing mother and daughter from Pennsylvania.
In a statement to the media, state police said that Victoria Foutz and her six-year-old daughter Odessa Bowers are missing.
Officials say the two were last ween in the Williamsport, Pa. area around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
26-year-old Foutz is a 5-foot 10-inch tall white female who has brown shoulder-length hair.
Bowers is approximately 4-feet tall and has long blong hair with blue eyes.
The two were last driving a burgundy and gray 2003 Suburu Outback with Pennsylvania license plate JXJ-9380.
State officials say they may be at “special risk of harm or injury.”
Anyone with information is asked to call state police by calling 911 or 814-486-3321.
