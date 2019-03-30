



— Are you looking to sample the best hot dogs around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog sources in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Yovi’s

Topping the list is Yovi’s. Located at 477 Graeme St. Market Square in Central Business District, the spot to score fast food, hot dogs and sandwiches is the highest rated hot dog spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lock & Dam Dog Shop

Next up is Morningside’s Lock & Dam Dog Shop, situated at 7331 Butler St. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, this spot to score hot dogs has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wiener World

Central Business District’s Wiener World, located at 626 Smithfield St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score hot dogs and sandwiches four stars out of 42 reviews.

4. Nana’s Hot Dog Shop

Nana’s Hot Dog Shop, a traditional American spot that offers hot dogs and more in Central Northside, is another go-to, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1110 Federal St. to see for yourself.

