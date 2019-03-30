



— Need more ice cream and frozen yogurt in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt spots in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream

Topping the list is Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream. Located at 232 S. Highland Ave. in Shadyside, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and sandwiches is the highest rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 323 reviews on Yelp.

2. Waffallonia

Next up is Squirrel Hill South’s Waffallonia, situated at 1709 Murray Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and waffles has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Dave & Andy’s

Oakland’s Dave & Andy’s, located at 207 Atwood St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more 4.5 stars out of 266 reviews.

4. The Milk Shake Factory

The Milk Shake Factory, a chocolatier and shop that offers desserts and ice cream and frozen yogurt in Central Business District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 202 Yelp reviews. Head over to 314 Fifth Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Page Dairy Mart

Over in Southside Flats, check out Page Dairy Mart, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and desserts at 4600 E. Carson St.

Take it outside.

Ready for warmer weather? Get prepped with these picnic essentials:

Portable enough to easily take to the park, Weber’s 14-inch Smokey Joe charcoal grill holds up to five burgers for a no-fuss barbeque, anytime. Get grilling →

This neoprene wine tote allows you to comfortably carry up to three bottles of wine, complete with a chill pack to keep ‘em cool. Wine time →

Take your picnic style up a notch with an elegant and functional “market basket” picnic tote that’s lightweight, insulated, and available in 12 lively colors. Take it to go →

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.