



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Walmart may soon be selling alcohol in Pennsylvania.

The grocery store giant just purchased their first liquor license in Pennsylvania.

According to documents from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Walmart purchased a license in Restone Township, Fayette County.

Walmart was the highest bidder paying $65,000 for the license.

Currently, there is not a Walmart located in Restone Township. The closest store to the area is located on Daniel Kendell Drive in Brownsville, Pa.

Walmart was not the only winner in the auction of Pennsylvania liquor licenses.

Altoona based gas station and convenience store chain Sheetz reeled in the most liquor licenses in the auction.

Documents show that Sheetz purchased four separate licenses in four different counties.

The family-owned company purchased licenses in:

Altoona, Blair County

Huston Township, Clearfield County

Henderson Township, Huntingdon County

Rouseville, Venango County

Sheetz paid a total of $318,100 for the four licenses.

The most expensive liquor license sold was in Middletown Township, Bucks County where Chesapeake & Deleware Brewing Holdings, LLC had the highest bid of $276,100.